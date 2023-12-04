Search

Romaisa Khan celebrates 23rd birthday with friends

Maheen Khawaja
07:39 PM | 4 Dec, 2023
Source: Romaisa Khan (Instagram)

Romaisa Khan, the social media sensation who seamlessly leapt from TikTok and YouTube fame to the glitzy world of mainstream dramas, has etched her mark with compelling performances in hits like Noor, Hadsa, and Chand Tara.

Beyond her on-screen accomplishments, she exudes a vibrant personality that resonates with her audience. Her infectious energy and intelligence captivate fans, making her a beloved figure on both TikTok and YouTube. 

As the spotlight continues to embrace her, the actress recently commemorated her birthday with an intimate gathering of loved ones. Amidst laughter and joy, she cut her birthday cake in a cosy cafe surrounded by balloons and the cutest teddy bear.

On the work front, Khan made her acting debut with Ramadan play Paristaan co-starring Aymen Saleem and Arsalan Naseen in lead roles. She was recently seen in the movie JOHN along with Aashir Wajahat.

