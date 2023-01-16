Search

Rakhi Sawant's husband ends the drama, finally!

Noor Fatima 07:38 PM | 16 Jan, 2023
Source: Rakhi Sawant (Instagram)

Where there's Rakhi, there's drama. The most popular dancer turned actress of Bollywood, Rakhi Sawant, has everyone on their toes with the news of her marriage to long-time beau Adil Khan Durrani.

While the Bigg Boss participant literally had the internet going gaga over her marriage, her husband seemed to be quiet and hesitated to comment or confirm any news. Even though the Pardesiya dancer shared pictures from her Nikah ceremony, Durrani refused to comment or share anything with tabloids. However, the businessman has now confirmed his union with Sawant on Instagram.

Sawant and Durrani met in 2022 and started dating. Sawant recently shared an Instagram post announcing that she has married Durrani and that the couple kept the news under wraps until the right time came.

After the Joru Ka Ghulam famed actress shared pictures of the couple holding their marriage certificate and wearing garlands, there were multiple videos of Sawant reciting Kalma and converting to Islam.

The marriage certificate also suggested that Sawant changed her name to Fatima. Even after the pictures and videos surfaced online, Durrani did not speak of their marriage until Sawant had a public emotional meltdown.    

On Monday, Durrani took to Instagram and clarified the confusion by posting a picture of the couple, writing, “So here’s an announcement finally, I never said I am not married to you Rakhi. Just had to handle a few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi).”

Upon Durrani's confirmation, social media users chimed in to congratulate the couple on their new journey together.

On the work front, Sawant was recently seen in Upeksha, Article 370 and Bigg Boss 15.

