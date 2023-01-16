Rakhi Sawant's husband ends the drama, finally!

Where there's Rakhi, there's drama. The most popular dancer turned actress of Bollywood, Rakhi Sawant, has everyone on their toes with the news of her marriage to long-time beau Adil Khan Durrani.
While the Bigg Boss participant literally had the internet going gaga over her marriage, her husband seemed to be quiet and hesitated to comment or confirm any news. Even though the Pardesiya dancer shared pictures from her Nikah ceremony, Durrani refused to comment or share anything with tabloids. However, the businessman has now confirmed his union with Sawant on Instagram.
Sawant and Durrani met in 2022 and started dating. Sawant recently shared an Instagram post announcing that she has married Durrani and that the couple kept the news under wraps until the right time came.
After the Joru Ka Ghulam famed actress shared pictures of the couple holding their marriage certificate and wearing garlands, there were multiple videos of Sawant reciting Kalma and converting to Islam.
The marriage certificate also suggested that Sawant changed her name to Fatima. Even after the pictures and videos surfaced online, Durrani did not speak of their marriage until Sawant had a public emotional meltdown.
On Monday, Durrani took to Instagram and clarified the confusion by posting a picture of the couple, writing, “So here’s an announcement finally, I never said I am not married to you Rakhi. Just had to handle a few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi).”
Upon Durrani's confirmation, social media users chimed in to congratulate the couple on their new journey together.
On the work front, Sawant was recently seen in Upeksha, Article 370 and Bigg Boss 15.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 16, 2022 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.15
|238.65
|Euro
|EUR
|268.25
|270.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|303
|306
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|170.5
|171.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|607.88
|612.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185
|186.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.73
|33.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.26
|33.61
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.8
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.41
|2.46
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|747.98
|752.98
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|593.68
|598.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246
|247.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.89
|6.99
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,810.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,410.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Karachi
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Islamabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Peshawar
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Quetta
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Sialkot
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Attock
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Gujranwala
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Jehlum
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Multan
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Gujrat
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Nawabshah
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Chakwal
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Hyderabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Nowshehra
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Sargodha
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Faisalabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Mirpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
