Noose ready for corrupt Pakistani politicians, officials: Report

Reports say the incumbent caretaker government has decided to tighten the noose around the necks of those responsible for the poor state of economy in Pakistan.

Citing unnamed sources, ARY News reported that names of more than 1,000 people have been put on the stop list before the government begins execution of its plan. It's said that names of the political figures from the past governments and government officers are among those whose names have been put on the stop list.

Interestingly, if the reports are to be trusted, names of some people closely linked to former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and former Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah too are on the hit list.

The report suggests that many traders, real estate developers and industrialists too are on the hit list. Many of those on the hit list have been allegedly involved in corruption, tax evasion and illegal currency business under the past governments.

Some others on the hit list are said to be involved in currency, sugar and petrol smuggling. The report also says that some people who have been giving funds to various political parties too are on the hit list.