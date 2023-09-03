Search

Fact CheckPakistanViral

Has NAB recovered Rs97 billion during raid at PPP leader Shazia Marri’s house?

Web Desk 04:14 PM | 3 Sep, 2023
Has NAB recovered Rs97 billion during raid at PPP leader Shazia Marri’s house?
Source: social media

Former Member of Provincial Assembly of Sindh and PPP stalwart Shazia Marri becomes the latest victim of fake news and propaganda as several posts surfaced on social media over the weekend, showing large amount of cash, and gold allegedly being recovered from the house of BISP chairperson. 

As political activists and journalists started sharing the posts without verification, the news turned out to be false information.

A post shared on social media claimed that NAB, the country’s anti-graft watchdog, recovered a staggering amount of Rs97 billion rupees from the residence of the former Benazir Income Support Programme chairperson Shazia Marri.

As the fake news gained traction, several users including Shazia herself came forward and debunked the false claims. A social media handle that goes by the name of ‘Expose Propaganda’ revealed that the pictures of cash being attributed to PPP leaders are old pictures.

The cash and jewelry were recovered during a raid last year at the house of Municipal Commissioner Korangi in Karachi.

Shazia, also took to X, where she expressed gratitude to those who debunked the fake news and the propaganda. The former minister also warned of legal action against those who spread the baseless news.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

LHC orders NAB to release Parvez Elahi

01:02 PM | 1 Sep, 2023

Has Pakistan cut pension of government employees?

05:16 PM | 26 Aug, 2023

PPP says delay in elections ‘unacceptable’, hints at moving court to meet 90-day ...

09:19 AM | 26 Aug, 2023

Pakistan allows additional flights to Iraq during Arbaeen

02:04 PM | 25 Aug, 2023

Has SBP stopped transaction to Google, Facebook through credit cards?

03:40 PM | 24 Aug, 2023

Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s brother scolds nephew Zain Qureshi during Bahauddin Urs

02:21 PM | 24 Aug, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

Honda CG 125 latest price in September 2023

04:49 PM | 3 Sep, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – September 3, 2023

09:03 AM | 3 Sep, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 3, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 329.9 332.65
Euro EUR 354 357
UK Pound Sterling GBP 410 415
U.A.E Dirham AED 89.6 90.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 87.25 88
Australian Dollar AUD 207.9 210.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 810.37 818.37
Canadian Dollar CAD 236.6 239
China Yuan CNY 41.86 42.26
Danish Krone DKK 44.67 45.07
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.83 39.19
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 989.38 998.38
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.66 66.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.22 184.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 791.47 799.47
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.71 84.41
Singapore Dollar SGD 237 240
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 347.31 349.81
Thai Bhat THB 8.71 8.86

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – September 3, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 242,600 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,990.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs190,656 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 222,382.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (3 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Karachi PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Islamabad PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Peshawar PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Quetta PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Sialkot PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Attock PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Gujranwala PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Jehlum PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Multan PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Bahawalpur PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Gujrat PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Nawabshah PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Chakwal PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Hyderabad PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Nowshehra PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Sargodha PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Faisalabad PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Mirpur PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: