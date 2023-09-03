Has NAB recovered Rs97 billion during raid at PPP leader Shazia Marri’s house?

Former Member of Provincial Assembly of Sindh and PPP stalwart Shazia Marri becomes the latest victim of fake news and propaganda as several posts surfaced on social media over the weekend, showing large amount of cash, and gold allegedly being recovered from the house of BISP chairperson.

As political activists and journalists started sharing the posts without verification, the news turned out to be false information.

A post shared on social media claimed that NAB, the country’s anti-graft watchdog, recovered a staggering amount of Rs97 billion rupees from the residence of the former Benazir Income Support Programme chairperson Shazia Marri.

As the fake news gained traction, several users including Shazia herself came forward and debunked the false claims. A social media handle that goes by the name of ‘Expose Propaganda’ revealed that the pictures of cash being attributed to PPP leaders are old pictures.

The cash and jewelry were recovered during a raid last year at the house of Municipal Commissioner Korangi in Karachi.

Shazia, also took to X, where she expressed gratitude to those who debunked the fake news and the propaganda. The former minister also warned of legal action against those who spread the baseless news.