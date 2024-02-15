Search

PCB terminates Haris Rauf's central contract

04:55 PM | 15 Feb, 2024
PCB terminates Haris Rauf's central contract
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Fast bowler Haris Rauf has been penalised by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), following a probe into his refusal to join Pakistan’s Test squad for the tour of Australia 2023-24.

After a thorough hearing process conducted by a PCB committee and taking into consideration the views of all stakeholders involved in the matter, Haris’ central contract has been terminated from December 1, 2023 and no NOC (No objection certificate) to play any foreign league will be granted up to June 30, 2024.

The PCB management provided a chance for a personal hearing to Haris in compliance with the principles of natural justice on 30 January 2024 and his response was found unsatisfactory.

The PCB states that playing for Pakistan is the ultimate honour and privilege for any sportsperson. Refusal to be part of Pakistan's Test squad in the absence of any medical report or justifiable reason is a material violation of the central contract.

