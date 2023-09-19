Naimal Khawar gives major vacation goals with latest pictures

Naimal Khawar Abbasi needs no introduction as the beautiful and talented Lollywood diva has been ruling the hearts of millions of Pakistanis for quite some time now.

The Verna actress keeps up with the latest trends and her aesthetically pleasing Instagram pictures are a major goal for her 2.5 million followers on Instagram. Khawar, who is married to Hamza Ali Abbasi, recently shared pictures of herself on a captivating adventure in the heart of Tokyo, accompanied by her sister and mother. Her social media is brimming with enchanting glimpses of their exploration.

"Hello from ???????? ????" she captioned the post.

Both the Khawar sisters also took to their Instagram stories to share glimpses of their trip.

