Gwadar fisherman becomes millionaire after rare find at Jiwani coast

GWADAR – A fisherman in Gwadar managed to catch a precious croaker fish worth Rs7.2 million near the coast of Jiwani located in Gwadar district – a southwestern coast of Balochistan.

Deputy Director Fisheries Ahmed Nadeem, while speaking with a news outlet told that the angler Waheed Baloch of Pishukan village of Gwadar has become a millionaire overnight as the fish he caught was sold for Rs150,000 per kg in the local fish market.

Reports in local media suggest that the bid for the croaker fish went up to Rs8.6 million but after a discount, it was sold for Rs7.2 million. The croaker fish is said to weigh approximately 48kg.

The price of croaker fish is skyrocketed due to extreme demand in China, Europe, and other countries.

Experts believe that many of the fishes are valuable because of their meat and nutritional values while the worth of croaker is due to its air bladder in which it floats due to filling up of air. The air bladder of croaker is used in medicine and it is in high demand due to its usage in surgical procedures.