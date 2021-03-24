Wildlife-Pakistan clueless as hundreds of dead Jelly Fish wash ashore in Balochistan
Web Desk
10:14 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
KARACHI – Vacationers were baffled at the sight of hundreds of dead Jelly Fish at Gadani beach on Wednesday.

Locals and wildlife authorities are clueless about the cause of death.

Pictures and videos of the sea creature lying dead on the beach in hundreds, are circulating on the internet with netizens making their own speculations about the cause of death.

Due to the huge amount of it, locals are complaining of foul smell and are asking the authorities to have it cleared as soon as possible.

The incident has spread alarm among locals as well as vacationers who wanted to spend some time at the beach.

Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt receive first dose of coronavirus vaccine
10:14 PM | 24 Mar, 2021

