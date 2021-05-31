Disturbing video emerges of Covid patient's dead body dumped off bridge in Indian state
12:26 PM | 31 May, 2021
Disturbing video emerges of Covid patient's dead body dumped off bridge in Indian state
LUCKNOW – Footage of corpse of coronavirus patient being dumped into Uttar Pradesh river has surfaced.

In the shocking video clip, two men can be seen throwing off the dead man in the Rapti River of northern Indian state. The clip surfaced after several similar incidents were reported in which corpses of covid patients, were being thrown into rivers in the South Asian country.

Reports in Indian media cited, that the clip was recorded from a passerby who shot the heinous crime while crossing a bridge in a vehicle while it rained on Friday, 28 May. One of the culprits can be seen donning a PPE kit while the other assisted him to dump the body off the bridge.

Meanwhile, the deceased is identified as Premnath who passed away three days back due to Covid complications. The chief medical officer while speaking with the media said that the body of the deceased was handed back to his relatives for cremation while the family members dumped his body instead.

According to the local police, a case has been registered against the accused members under the charges of the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Act.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath has made repeated appeals to people to not dumped bodies in the rivers of the state and burn them instead as several reports of bodies floating and being buried near the Ganga were reported amid the third wave of the Covid pandemic.

