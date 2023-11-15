  

Search

Pakistan

How to check married status online - a step-by-step guide

Web Desk
08:42 PM | 15 Nov, 2023
How to check married status online - a step-by-step guide
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The Marriage Registration Certificate (MRC) is an important document that is a legal proof of marriage.

At the time of Nikkah, a manual form is filled with details of groom, bride and their witnesses. The form is in Urdu language, which is not accepted in foreign countries, which demand a computerised certificate issued by the Nadra.

Any married person in Pakistan can apply for Marriage Certificate from NADRA.

Nadra has launched a Civil Registration System for an effective e-Governance service delivery platform. This has been implemented for the registration of four vital events i.e. Birth, Death, Marriage and Divorce. 

The scope is to automate all the local governments in a country and provide centralized computerized registration and certificate issuance of the mentioned vital events to the grass root level. The system is available at union councils, TMA offices and Cantonment Board Offices where officials issued the certificate after receiving required documents. 

How can I check my marital status in Pakistan?

The marital status can be checked by visiting the Nadra Registration centres or visiting the offices of the Union Councils.

How can I check my marriage certificate online in Pakistan?

There is no online facility offered by Nadra to check marriage certificate online in Pakistan.

How can I get marriage certificate from NADRA?

Nadra marriage certificate can be obtained from the respective Union Councils or Cantonment Board Office after submitting the following required documents:

Urdu Nikah Nama

CNIC (Bride and Groom)

CNIC of the Father (Bride and Groom)

CNIC of Nikah Khawan

Copies of Passport (In case of foreigner)

How can I check my divorce status in Pakistan?

There is no online facility to check the divorce status. People can visit the Nadra offices or union councils to get the record.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:31 AM | 15 Nov, 2023

100 Prize Bond – Check Nov 2023 Draw Results here

09:15 AM | 15 Nov, 2023

1500 Prize Bond – Check Nov 2023 Draw Results

02:10 PM | 13 Nov, 2023

Karachi weather Update: Check latest forecast for the port city

12:19 PM | 13 Nov, 2023

Rs100 Prize Bond November 2023: Check draw date, and balloting ...

12:33 PM | 11 Nov, 2023

1500 Prize Bond 2023: Check balloting details and draw date here

09:24 AM | 10 Nov, 2023

First winter rain brings temperature, AQI down in Lahore: Check ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:34 PM | 15 Nov, 2023

Pakistan, IMF reach Staff-Level Agreement on First Review for SBA

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 15 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 15 November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - Check forex rates

Pakistani rupee continues to depreciate against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in wake of soaring demand for greenback.

The crisis hit country witnessed massive buying of dollar for import payments in recent times, which puts the local unit under pressure.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the rate of US dollar in open market stands at 287.4 for buying and 290.15 for selling.

Euro rate increased to 307 for buying and 309 for selling. UK Pound Sterling was available in the market at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 76.30.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 307 309
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.55 80.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.3 77
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.37 771.37
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.99
Danish Krone DKK 41.17 41.57
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.08 936.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.98 61.58
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.23 171.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.91 26.21
Omani Riyal OMR 745.58 753.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.87 79.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.32 26.62
Swiss Franc CHF 318.4 320.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.99 8.14

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price increases in Pakistan in line with global trend – Check latest rates here

Gold price increases in Pakistan in line with global trend – Check latest rates here

Gold prices in Pakistan saw upward trajectory on Wednesday, in line with the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 15 November 2023

On Wednesday, the price of single tola gold price is being traded at Rs212,800 and the 10-gram price stands at Rs182,442.

Globally, the price of yellow metal saw an increase of $20 and hovers around $1,966 per ounce.

Gold Price in Pakistan today

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: