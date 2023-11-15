How to check married status online - a step-by-step guide

LAHORE – The Marriage Registration Certificate (MRC) is an important document that is a legal proof of marriage.

At the time of Nikkah, a manual form is filled with details of groom, bride and their witnesses. The form is in Urdu language, which is not accepted in foreign countries, which demand a computerised certificate issued by the Nadra.

Any married person in Pakistan can apply for Marriage Certificate from NADRA.

Nadra has launched a Civil Registration System for an effective e-Governance service delivery platform. This has been implemented for the registration of four vital events i.e. Birth, Death, Marriage and Divorce.

The scope is to automate all the local governments in a country and provide centralized computerized registration and certificate issuance of the mentioned vital events to the grass root level. The system is available at union councils, TMA offices and Cantonment Board Offices where officials issued the certificate after receiving required documents.

How can I check my marital status in Pakistan?

The marital status can be checked by visiting the Nadra Registration centres or visiting the offices of the Union Councils.

How can I check my marriage certificate online in Pakistan?

There is no online facility offered by Nadra to check marriage certificate online in Pakistan.

How can I get marriage certificate from NADRA?

Nadra marriage certificate can be obtained from the respective Union Councils or Cantonment Board Office after submitting the following required documents:

Urdu Nikah Nama

CNIC (Bride and Groom)

CNIC of the Father (Bride and Groom)

CNIC of Nikah Khawan

Copies of Passport (In case of foreigner)

How can I check my divorce status in Pakistan?

There is no online facility to check the divorce status. People can visit the Nadra offices or union councils to get the record.