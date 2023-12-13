Sajal Aly, Sanam Saeed shame clothing brand, Zara, for latest ad campaign

Amidst the Israeli aggression costing 18,000 in Gaza, Spanish clothing brand, Zara, did the unthinkable and landed itself in the list of boycott.

Zara came under fire for its recent advertisement campaign with images that bear uncanny resemblance to corpses and destruction from Palestine as per eagle-eyed netizens. In an unprecedented move, millions around the globe have been protesting to boycott the brand and demand an apology. Among these are Pakistani actors Sanam Saeed and Sajal Aly who were disgruntled with Zara for stooping low.

The Zindagi Gulzar Hai famed actress, Saeed, took to her Instagram Story section to criticize Zara. Sharing a post of a news article covering the incident, Saeed reaffirmed the boycott call against the brand. “We are not helpless. We have the power to make a difference and hit back where it hurts! That should be the end of Zara for all of us!” the star penned.

The Gul-e-Rana actress, Sajal Aly, also backed the call and shared a reel to her Instagram Story, shaming the clothing brand. “Shame on you, Zara,” the actress wrote.

In response to the backlash and potential boycott, Zara issued an official statement on social media platforms that read, “After listening to comments regarding the latest Zara atelier campaign "The Jacket";we would like to share the following with our customers: the campaign, which was conceived in July and photographed in September, presents a series of images of unfinished sculptures in a sculptor's studio and was created with the sole purpose of showcasing craft-made garments in an artistic context.”

“Unfortunately, some customers felt offended by these images, which have now been removed, and saw in them something far from what was intended when they were created. Zara regrets that misunderstanding and we reaffirm our deep respect towards everyone.”

