PSL 9 schedule changed due to general elections in Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly changed the schedule of the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to the upcoming elections in the country that are scheduled to take place on February 8, 2024.

According to the new schedule, the opening ceremony of PSL 9 will be held in Lahore on February 13 and the final will be played in Karachi on March 19, 2024.

Earlier, the PSL 9 opening ceremony was planned to be held on February 8, but later the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that general elections would be held in Pakistan on the same date. As a result, the PCB had to change the PSL 9 schedule.