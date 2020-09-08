Pakistani journalist Shaheena Shaheen’s murder turns out ‘honour killing’ case
Share
ISLAMABAD - Balochistan-based journalist Shaheena Shaheen’s murder in Turbat area turned out a hounour killing case as she had been shot dead by her husband, it emerged during investigation.
According to a news website, Shaheen, who was also a women rights activist, was killed by her husband named Mehrab Khan Gachigi.
Her body was also shifted to hospital by the suspect, who later fled the scene.
Police are conducting raids to arrest the suspect.
On September 5, the female journalist was killed in a firing incident in Turbat, Balochistan.
She was a morning show host in PTV Bolan, the editor of Balochi magazine Dazgohar and an artist. She used to raise voice for gender equality and campaigned for women’s empowerment in Balochistan.
-
- Missing SECP officer Sajid Gondal returns home in Islamabad10:36 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
- Pakistani journalist Shaheena Shaheen’s murder turns out ‘honour ...09:32 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
- PM Imran’s cabinet approves expansion of Panagahs network across ...08:00 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
-
- #JusticeForMawrah: Celebs enraged over 5-year-old's rape-murder in ...04:27 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
- Rizwan Beyg finally honoured with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz03:33 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
- Selena Gomez says all her exes think she’s crazy11:11 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020