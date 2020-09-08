Missing SECP officer Sajid Gondal returns home in Islamabad
Web Desk
10:36 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
Missing SECP officer Sajid Gondal returns home in Islamabad
Share

ISLAMABAD – In a major development, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) officer Sajid Gondal, who was missing for last few days, returned home Tuesday night. 

The officer in a tweet said, “I am back and safe, and I am thankful to all friends who were worried for me”.

He has not shared further details about her abduction. 

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the disappearance of the officer from the capital city and formed a committee on the matter. 

He also ordered the quick recovery of the SECP officer. 

On Monday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) expressed anger over the officials for not recovering Gondal. It also ordered authorities to recover the official till September 18. 

Earlier this month, Sajid Gondal was allegedly abducted when he was going back to home from office. His vehicle was found parked near an official department in Islamabad. 

More From This Category
LHC reshuffles 346 judicial officers
11:46 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
Missing SECP officer Sajid Gondal returns home in ...
10:36 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
Pakistani journalist Shaheena Shaheen’s murder ...
09:32 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
PM Imran’s cabinet approves expansion of ...
08:00 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
Newborn boy’s body found from Faisalabad canal
07:23 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
FM Qureshi leaves for Moscow to attend key ...
07:03 PM | 8 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nadeem Jafri tests positive for coronavirus
04:46 PM | 8 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr