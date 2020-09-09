Pakistanis, Kashmiris are one and will never apart: President Alvi
08:43 AM | 9 Sep, 2020
ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistanis and Kashmiris are one and would never apart as their hearts beat together feel together and we continue to struggle together.

In a tweet, the President said that the brutal oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), that the world can clearly see is also a sign of weakness in the ranks of the Hindutva Modi regime.

He also tagged a combo of posters put at display in the IIOJK, showing President and Prime Minister of Pakistan along with Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the eve of Defence Day of Pakistan.

These pictures were shared by “Let Kashmir Speak” on their twitter handle.

