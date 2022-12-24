Reham Khan, Mirza Bilal Baig set couple goals in new viral picture

SEATTLE – Newlywed couple Reham Khan, and Mirza Bilal Baig has made head turns with their heartwarming picture.
British-Pakistani journalist, Reham Khan, a day after announcing her marriage with actor Bilal Baig, shared a sweet picture. Khan and Baig cozied up to each other while posing for the camera setting goals for their fans.
Donning a skin-colored blazer, Khan kept her makeup minimal. Baig, on the other hand, was seen in a dark-tone long coat. “Good morning from a frozen Seattle from Mirza & Sahiba,” she captioned the post, referring to folk stories characters.
Some appreciated the lovebirds in the click while others shared derogatory remarks in comment section, check some of the reactions here:
Khan tied the knot for the third time. She was previously married to former Pakistani prime minister, Imran Khan, and the two announced divorce a year later.
She first tied the knot in 1993 to Ijaz Rehman. The former couple then got divorced in 2005.
