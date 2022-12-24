Search

LifestyleViral

Reham Khan, Mirza Bilal Baig set couple goals in new viral picture

Web Desk 10:33 AM | 24 Dec, 2022
Reham Khan, Mirza Bilal Baig set couple goals in new viral picture
Source: officialrehamkhan/Instagram

SEATTLE – Newlywed couple Reham Khan, and Mirza Bilal Baig has made head turns with their heartwarming picture.

British-Pakistani journalist, Reham Khan, a day after announcing her marriage with actor Bilal Baig, shared a sweet picture. Khan and Baig cozied up to each other while posing for the camera setting goals for their fans.

Donning a skin-colored blazer, Khan kept her makeup minimal. Baig, on the other hand, was seen in a dark-tone long coat. “Good morning from a frozen Seattle from Mirza & Sahiba,” she captioned the post, referring to folk stories characters.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mirza Bilal (@mirzabilal__)

Some appreciated the lovebirds in the click while others shared derogatory remarks in comment section, check some of the reactions here:

Khan tied the knot for the third time. She was previously married to former Pakistani prime minister, Imran Khan, and the two announced divorce a year later.

She first tied the knot in 1993 to Ijaz Rehman. The former couple then got divorced in 2005.

Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan ties the knot

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Shaheen Afridi leads wishes as Haris Rauf set to tie knot today

12:14 PM | 24 Dec, 2022

Azlan, Warisha set couple goals during honeymoon trip

01:05 PM | 24 Dec, 2022

Aima Baig stuns fans in latest avatar (SEE PHOTOS)

10:08 PM | 23 Dec, 2022

'Kuch Ankahi' – Teaser of much-awaited drama Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan out now

08:21 PM | 23 Dec, 2022

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

01:39 PM | 23 Dec, 2022

Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan ties the knot

11:03 AM | 23 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Jaffna Kings beat Colombo Stars by 2 wickets to clinch Lanka Premier ...

01:32 PM | 24 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 24, 2022

07:45 AM | 24 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee buying exchange rate is PKR 225.64 as per Pakistan Interbank and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar is PKR 225.90.

Date Buying Selling
Dec 24 225.64 225.90

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/24-Dec-2022/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-december-24-2022

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 179,200 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 153,640. Like wise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 141,030 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,250.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Karachi PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Islamabad PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Peshawar PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Quetta PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Sialkot PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Attock PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Gujranwala PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Jehlum PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Multan PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Bahawalpur PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Gujrat PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Nawabshah PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Chakwal PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Hyderabad PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Nowshehra PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Sargodha PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Faisalabad PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Mirpur PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa

Profile: Lieutenant General (r) Faiz Hameed

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: