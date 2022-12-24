Punjab, KP announce winter vacation for colleges, universities

LAHORE – The Higher Education Department announced the winter vacation schedule for all state-run and private educational institutions in Punjab.

The educational institutions will remain closed from December 24 through December 31, an official notification cited, adding that academic activities will start on January 2.

Meanwhile, examinations will continue as scheduled by the respective boards and universities in Punjab.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also announced the winter vacation schedule for all public and private colleges and universities. Educational institutions in the cold regions of the province will observe winter vacation from January 1 to February 15.

However, there will be no vacation for colleges and universities situated in the plains of the province.