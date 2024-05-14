Chicken meat price goes down by Rs39 per kg in Lahore amid low demand

LAHORE – Chicken meat is widely used due to its versatility in dishes and now the price of poultry meat saw big drop amid low demand in Lahore, and some other cities of Punjab.

Chicken Price in Lahore

The price of chicken in Lahore plunged by Rs39 per kg on Monday, with the new retail rate at Rs416 per kilogram. Poultry dealers linked the fall with low demand and predict further drops in the coming days.

Last week, the chicken meat was being sold at Rs455 per kg while poultry association noted a Rs259 per kg drop in chicken prices over the past three weeks.

In Ramadan this year, chicken prices saw huge increase, and the meat was sold at over Rs600 per kg.

Punjab Chief Minister previously promised to take action against those exploiting consumers buying chicken. She also initiated strict measures against poultry farmers and traders, including obtaining stock data to investigate the sudden price hike.



