Search

Business

Chicken meat price goes down by Rs39 per kg in Lahore amid low demand

Web Desk
12:11 PM | 14 May, 2024
Chicken meat price goes down by Rs39 per kg in Lahore amid low demand
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Chicken meat is widely used due to its versatility in dishes and now the price of poultry meat saw big drop amid low demand in Lahore, and some other cities of Punjab.

Chicken Price in Lahore

The price of chicken in Lahore plunged by Rs39 per kg on Monday, with the new retail rate at Rs416 per kilogram. Poultry dealers linked the fall with low demand and predict further drops in the coming days.

Last week, the chicken meat was being sold at Rs455 per kg while poultry association noted a Rs259 per kg drop in chicken prices over the past three weeks.

In Ramadan this year, chicken prices saw huge increase, and the meat was sold at over Rs600 per kg.

Punjab Chief Minister previously promised to take action against those exploiting consumers buying chicken. She also initiated strict measures against poultry farmers and traders, including obtaining stock data to investigate the sudden price hike.
 
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/14-Sep-2023/subway-introduces-mini-sandwich-for-inflation-bitten-pakistani-customers 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Business

01:40 PM | 14 May, 2024

KSE-100 index hits record high, crosses 74,000 milestone

01:34 PM | 14 May, 2024

GuGo GiGi EV Price dropped by Rs7.5 lacs in Pakistan; Check new rates ...

12:11 PM | 14 May, 2024

Chicken meat price goes down by Rs39 per kg in Lahore amid low demand

11:41 AM | 14 May, 2024

Pakistan moves toward privatization of all state owned enterprises ...

05:41 PM | 13 May, 2024

Pakistan likely to present Rs17tr budget on June 7

01:21 PM | 13 May, 2024

Gold price falls by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan; Check new gold ...

Business

10:06 AM | 12 May, 2024

Twelve Pakistani beauty product companies served notices over false ...

12:41 PM | 13 May, 2024

CM Punjab e-bike scheme 2024: Check E-bike balloting Winners List here

10:21 AM | 13 May, 2024

Pakistan formally starts talks with IMF for longer-term bailout ...

09:32 AM | 12 May, 2024

'Petrol price in Pakistan to see big drop from May 16'

01:08 PM | 12 May, 2024

New Islamabad Driving License Fees announced: Check full fee ...

12:17 PM | 13 May, 2024

What will be the new Petrol Price in Pakistan from May 16?

Advertisement

Latest

02:25 PM | 14 May, 2024

Indian star Tabu joins cast of 'Dune' prequel series

Gold & Silver

01:21 PM | 13 May, 2024

Gold price falls by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan; Check new gold rates here

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 14 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 13, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.85
Euro EUR 296 298.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.10
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.67 913.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.93 168.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 306.4 308.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71



Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: