Pakistan's current account posts surplus for third month amid restricted imports

KARACHI – Pakistan's current account posted a surplus for the third consecutive month in May with experts linking the development to limited imports.
The cash-strapped nation achieved a current account surplus which stood at $255 million. Data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed South Asian nation posted a surplus of $255 million this month, compared to $78 million in April 2023.
The current account deficit from July 2022 to May 2023 contracted by 80.5pc to $2.94 billion, the data shared by the central bank revealed.
The huge changes come in the deficit as the Sharif-led government tightened imports owing in the wake of depleting foreign exchange reserves, which stand at around $4 billion.
On the other hand, the stern policy about imports forced industries to shut down partially or even completely, and the growth plunged to merely 0.3pc in the ongoing Fiscal Year compared to 6.1pc in the previous fiscal year.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 20, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294.4
|297.65
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.3
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.79
|771.79
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.3
|40.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.19
|42.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.72
|37.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.51
|3.62
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.03
|942.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.06
|181.06
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.74
|753.74
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.26
|323.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,300 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,870.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Karachi
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Quetta
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Attock
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Multan
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
