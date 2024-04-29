KKH closed near Kohistan-Gilgit after massive landslide

ISLAMABAD - The recent rains disrupted life and caused landslides that blocked major roads, including Karakoram Highway at multiple locations.

The Kohistan-Gilgit portion of Karakoram Highway has been shut down in wake of heavy landslides caused by recent intense downpour.

Reports in local media suggest that debris from landslides blocked highway near the Doga bridge, leading to disruption in travel and trade between Gilgit and KP.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to reopen highway, but work being done is slow due to the challenging conditions.

KP tourism authority cautioned tourists to choose alternate routes and assured that once weather conditions improve, they will work swiftly to clear the road.

National Highway Authority also issue warning of landslide risks on several parts of the highway and advised against travel. Officials mentioned monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates as the clearance progresses.

