KKH closed near Kohistan-Gilgit after massive landslide

ISLAMABAD - The recent rains disrupted life and caused landslides that blocked major roads, including Karakoram Highway at multiple locations.
The Kohistan-Gilgit portion of Karakoram Highway has been shut down in wake of heavy landslides caused by recent intense downpour.
Reports in local media suggest that debris from landslides blocked highway near the Doga bridge, leading to disruption in travel and trade between Gilgit and KP.
Meanwhile, efforts are underway to reopen highway, but work being done is slow due to the challenging conditions.
KP tourism authority cautioned tourists to choose alternate routes and assured that once weather conditions improve, they will work swiftly to clear the road.
National Highway Authority also issue warning of landslide risks on several parts of the highway and advised against travel. Officials mentioned monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates as the clearance progresses.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Jul-2021/pakistan-s-karakoram-highway-ranks-among-world-s-15-most-beautiful-roads
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 29, 2024 Monday in open market.
On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED rate was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
