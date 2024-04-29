Justice Babar Sattar trashes applications by FIA, PEMRA, and PTA, imposes fines in Audio Leaks case

ISLAMABAD – Justice Babar Sattar turned down pleas filed by FIA, PEMRA and PTA, terming them an attempt to embarrass court proceedings and fined half million fine on each.
The country's media watchdog PEMRA, Telecom Authority, and Federal Investigators are facing potential contempt of court proceedings for filing separate petitions with the High Court (IHC) in audio leaks case.
These petitions urged court that the matter be heard by the same bench that previously decided a similar issue and urged the recusal of Justice Babar Sattar.
The departments argued that the petitions of Bushra Bibi and Najamul Saqib should also be heard by the same bench that handled a similar matter in 2021, citing the need for consistency in decisions and requesting Justice Sattar's recusal to avoid conflicting judgments.
Justice Sattar, presiding over the case, summoned IB Joint Director General Tariq Mehmood to appear before the court in the next hearing. The judge had been hearing these petitions since 2023.
The government departments' pleas were based on argument that Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani had previously decided on an identical matter three years back. Therefore, the government departments sought Justice Sattar's recusal to prevent conflicting decisions and ensure justice.
This development follows a letter by six IHC judges, including Justice Sattar, to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), alleging interference by intelligence agencies in judicial decisions.
The judges demanded a judicial convention to address the issue of alleged interference, which they claimed undermined judicial independence.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 29, 2024 Monday in open market.
On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED rate was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
