Justice Babar Sattar trashes applications by FIA, PEMRA, and PTA, imposes fines in Audio Leaks case

Web Desk
01:03 PM | 29 Apr, 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Justice Babar Sattar turned down pleas filed by FIA, PEMRA and PTA, terming them an attempt to embarrass court proceedings and fined half million fine on each. 

The country's media watchdog PEMRA, Telecom Authority, and Federal Investigators are facing potential contempt of court proceedings for filing separate petitions with the High Court (IHC) in audio leaks case.

These petitions urged court that the matter be heard by the same bench that previously decided a similar issue and urged the recusal of Justice Babar Sattar.

The departments argued that the petitions of Bushra Bibi and Najamul Saqib should also be heard by the same bench that handled a similar matter in 2021, citing the need for consistency in decisions and requesting Justice Sattar's recusal to avoid conflicting judgments.

Justice Sattar, presiding over the case, summoned IB Joint Director General Tariq Mehmood to appear before the court in the next hearing. The judge had been hearing these petitions since 2023.

The government departments' pleas were based on argument that Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani had previously decided on an identical matter three years back. Therefore, the government departments sought Justice Sattar's recusal to prevent conflicting decisions and ensure justice.

This development follows a letter by six IHC judges, including Justice Sattar, to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), alleging interference by intelligence agencies in judicial decisions.

The judges demanded a judicial convention to address the issue of alleged interference, which they claimed undermined judicial independence.

IHC dismisses smear campaign against Justice Babar Sattar

