Pakistan

Pakistani PM Shehbaz pledges polio eradication in meeting with Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts against crippling disease

Web Desk
01:34 PM | 29 Apr, 2024
Pakistani PM Shehbaz pledges polio eradication in meeting with Bill Gates
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held discussion with Bill Gates as he stressed that his government remains committed to ending all forms of polio in Pakistan.

The country of over 240 million is one of only two nations in the world where contagious virus is affecting children. 

A statement issued by PM office said the premier interacted with founder and co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) Bill Gates on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s special meeting in Riyadh.

PM Sharif expressed gratitude to Bill Gates for longstanding support for polio eradication in the country and reaffirmed his commitment to continue working closely with Gates to ensure a stronger partnership between Pakistan and the BMGF.

During the meeting, Bill Gates said immunisation and polio vaccine programme in the Punjab under Shehbaz’s leadership as chief minister and stressed on replicating the same practice across Pakistan.

Former CEO of Microsoft also commended Islamabad's efforts and said polio eradication was vital to protect future generations from the crippling disease.

Both sides also discussed progress on ongoing activities between Islamaabd and the Foundation in the areas of immunization, nutrition, and financial inclusion.

PM Sharif hailed Gates Foundation for being a trusted partner in Pakistan’s socio-economic development and sought collaboration in other areas including IT, STEM education and disaster management.

