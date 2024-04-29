Pakistani PM Shehbaz pledges polio eradication in meeting with Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts against crippling disease
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held discussion with Bill Gates as he stressed that his government remains committed to ending all forms of polio in Pakistan.
The country of over 240 million is one of only two nations in the world where contagious virus is affecting children.
A statement issued by PM office said the premier interacted with founder and co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) Bill Gates on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s special meeting in Riyadh.
PM Sharif expressed gratitude to Bill Gates for longstanding support for polio eradication in the country and reaffirmed his commitment to continue working closely with Gates to ensure a stronger partnership between Pakistan and the BMGF.
During the meeting, Bill Gates said immunisation and polio vaccine programme in the Punjab under Shehbaz’s leadership as chief minister and stressed on replicating the same practice across Pakistan.
Former CEO of Microsoft also commended Islamabad's efforts and said polio eradication was vital to protect future generations from the crippling disease.
Both sides also discussed progress on ongoing activities between Islamaabd and the Foundation in the areas of immunization, nutrition, and financial inclusion.
PM Sharif hailed Gates Foundation for being a trusted partner in Pakistan’s socio-economic development and sought collaboration in other areas including IT, STEM education and disaster management.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 29, 2024 Monday in open market.
On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED rate was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.