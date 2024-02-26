Pakistan starts nationwide polio vaccination campaign to immunise 45.8 million children

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities on Monday resumed a nationwide anti-polio drive to immunise over 45 million children.
Several national immunisation campaigns against poliovirus were marred by threats from militants who attacked polio workers and security personnel, but vaccinators continue their due role in eradication of the virus.
The health ministry reiterated its commitment to safeguarding children from the virus-causing disabilities as it started the second nationwide anti-polio campaign of the year.
The vaccination campaign will continue till March 9, and over 45.8 million children in Pakistan will receive polio doses. The initiative targets children under five years old and includes additional doses of vitamin A to boost immunity.
Health officials further stressed the severe consequences of polio, which can cause lifelong disabilities. They also address misinformation about the vaccine that discourages some parents from immunising their children.
Federal Secretary of Health, Iftikhar Ali Shalwani, emphasised the government's commitment to eradicating polio and called on parents to prioritize their children's health. He urged parents to cooperate with polio teams visiting households and ensure their children receive the necessary vaccinations.
The campaign responds to the detection of the poliovirus in sewage samples from 20 districts in January, highlighting the ongoing threat. Dr. Shahzad Baig, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Center, reiterated the program's dedication to reaching all children, especially those who are underserved. He urged parents to prioritize their children's safety and take advantage of opportunities for vaccination.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 26, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
