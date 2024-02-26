Pakistan starts nationwide polio vaccination campaign to immunise 45.8 million children

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities on Monday resumed a nationwide anti-polio drive to immunise over 45 million children.

Several national immunisation campaigns against poliovirus were marred by threats from militants who attacked polio workers and security personnel, but vaccinators continue their due role in eradication of the virus.

The health ministry reiterated its commitment to safeguarding children from the virus-causing disabilities as it started the second nationwide anti-polio campaign of the year.

The vaccination campaign will continue till March 9, and over 45.8 million children in Pakistan will receive polio doses. The initiative targets children under five years old and includes additional doses of vitamin A to boost immunity.

Health officials further stressed the severe consequences of polio, which can cause lifelong disabilities. They also address misinformation about the vaccine that discourages some parents from immunising their children.

Federal Secretary of Health, Iftikhar Ali Shalwani, emphasised the government's commitment to eradicating polio and called on parents to prioritize their children's health. He urged parents to cooperate with polio teams visiting households and ensure their children receive the necessary vaccinations.

The campaign responds to the detection of the poliovirus in sewage samples from 20 districts in January, highlighting the ongoing threat. Dr. Shahzad Baig, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Center, reiterated the program's dedication to reaching all children, especially those who are underserved. He urged parents to prioritize their children's safety and take advantage of opportunities for vaccination.



