USD to PKR: Rupee starts week with marginal gains against dollar

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee started the last week of February with marginal gains against the US dollar.

In the early hours of trading, the rupee inched up by 0.02pc in the inter-bank market, currently standing at 279.30 against the USD.

Last week, PKR remained unchanged against the greenback and settled at 279.36.

Internationally, the US dollar kickstarted Monday on high, with significant economic releases scheduled for the week that would offer insights into the global interest rate outlook.

Among these releases, the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which is the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, is set to be announced on Thursday, with expectations of a 0.4% monthly increase.