Murad Ali Shah faces Ali Khurshidi as Sindh set for CM vote today

Web Desk
11:05 AM | 26 Feb, 2024
Murad Ali Shah faces Ali Khurshidi as Sindh set for CM vote today
KARACHI – Pakistan's southeastern region Sindh will elect its new Chief Minister today on Monday; Murad Ali Shah from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Ali Khurshidi from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) face off for the coveted slot.

Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) candidate Murad Ali Shah is poised to take the Chief Minister's seat for the third time as it is the number game. Monday's session will be convened by the newly-elected Sindh Assembly Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah.

Shah is confident of winning the CM election against MQM-Pakistan candidate Ali Khurshidi as PPP has a majority in the provincial legislature.

Murad Ali Shah has served twice as Sindh's chief minister from 2016 to 2018 and then from 2018 to 2023. This will be his third time on the same post if elected.

The provincial assembly in the country's second-largest region includes lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.  

PTI and Jamaat-i-Islami announced boycotting the proceedings of the Chief Minister’s election in the Sindh Assembly.

In a similar development, the Punjab Assembly is also set to pick a new Chief Minister. Maryam Nawaz is set to make history there as first woman Chief Minister in the country's history.

Maryam Nawaz faces Rana Aftab in contest for Punjab Chief Minister slot

