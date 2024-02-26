Murad Ali Shah faces Ali Khurshidi as Sindh set for CM vote today

KARACHI – Pakistan's southeastern region Sindh will elect its new Chief Minister today on Monday; Murad Ali Shah from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Ali Khurshidi from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) face off for the coveted slot.
Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) candidate Murad Ali Shah is poised to take the Chief Minister's seat for the third time as it is the number game. Monday's session will be convened by the newly-elected Sindh Assembly Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah.
Shah is confident of winning the CM election against MQM-Pakistan candidate Ali Khurshidi as PPP has a majority in the provincial legislature.
Murad Ali Shah has served twice as Sindh's chief minister from 2016 to 2018 and then from 2018 to 2023. This will be his third time on the same post if elected.
The provincial assembly in the country's second-largest region includes lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.
PTI and Jamaat-i-Islami announced boycotting the proceedings of the Chief Minister’s election in the Sindh Assembly.
In a similar development, the Punjab Assembly is also set to pick a new Chief Minister. Maryam Nawaz is set to make history there as first woman Chief Minister in the country's history.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 26, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
