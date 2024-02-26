Search

National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup: FG Polo clinch coveted trophy

11:44 AM | 26 Feb, 2024
National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup: FG Polo clinch coveted trophy

LAHORE – FG Polo clinched the coveted trophy of the Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2024 after defeating BN Polo by 8-6 in the main final played at historic Aibak Polo Ground of the Lahore Polo Club on Sunday.  

The match was a showcase of skill and determination, with Raul Laplacette leading FG Polo with a remarkable performance, scoring six of the team's eight goals. Andres Llorrente contributed the other two, ensuring their team's dominance. BN Polo's Santiago Loza responded fiercely, achieving a hat-trick of goals, supported by Hamza Mawaz Khan with two goals and Santos Iriarte adding one to their tally. 

The final was a rollercoaster of emotions and skills, beginning with BN Polo seizing an early advantage, swiftly netting two consecutive goals to establish a 2-0 lead. However, FG Polo managed to close the gap to 1-2 just before the close of the first chukker. Momentum shifted in the second chukker as FG Polo responded vigorously, scoring two successive goals to take a 3-2 lead, further extending their advantage to 4-2 with an additional goal.  

Undeterred, BN Polo rallied, netting two consecutive goals to level the score at 4-4. The competition intensified in the fourth chukker, with both teams exchanging a goal each, bringing the score to a tight 5-5. The final and decisive chukker saw FG Polo assert their dominance, executing exceptional polo tactics that restricted BN Polo's play. 

FG Polo's aggressive offense resulted in three goals against BN Polo's single goal, securing an 8-6 victory in the grand finale. The match was expertly overseen by field umpires Mark Holmes and Nicolas Scortichini, with Juan Zubiaurre serving as the match referee, ensuring fair play and sportsmanship throughout the contest. 

Talking to media, FG Polo Team Captain Mian Abbas Mukhtar said: "Our team dedicated immense effort throughout the season, meticulously preparing for this prestigious event. We are profoundly grateful to the Almighty for enabling us to triumph and secure the esteemed trophy of the National Open Polo Championship.” He added: "The journey was challenging, but our determination and hard work paid off, marking a memorable victory for us." 

Talal Ali Raza, the Head of Islamic Banking and Branch Banking at Bank Alfalah, alongside Syed Irfan Akhtar Gilani, the GM Central East at Bank Alfalah, were in attendance at the final. Malik Azam Hayat Noon, President of the Lahore Polo Club, along with other dignitaries, also graced the event with their presence. 

The final of the prestigious event drew a vibrant crowd from Lahore. Enthusiastic families, children, and individuals from diverse backgrounds gathered at the venue. The pre-match festivities added to the vigorous atmosphere, featuring a bikers’ parade, a vintage car display, a javelin showcase, and an Arabian horse dance. Additionally, young children delighted the crowd with various equestrian tricks, setting the stage for an unforgettable day of polo. 

The subsidiary final saw a keenly contested match where Olympia/AZB Polo emerged victorious against Diamond Paints/Master Paints with a close scoreline of 4-3, showcasing the competitive spirit and high skill level prevalent in the tournament. 

During the prize distribution ceremony, the Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed upon Irfan Ali Hyder, in recognition of his invaluable service as a former President of Lahore Polo Club. Additional accolades were awarded to notable individuals for their exceptional roles, including Riding School Instructor Munawar Iqbal, Security Supervisor Muhammad Arif, Deputy Groundman Muhammad Ali, Head Groundman Muhammad Khalid, Ambulance Company CEO Muhammad Naeem, Lahore Polo Club Manager Muhammad Imran Iqbal Bhatti, Admin Manager Muhammad Faisal, and Accounts Manager Muhammad Irfan, all of whom have significantly contributed to the club's success and operational excellence. 

The ceremony also highlighted the outstanding talents in polo, with Raja Mikayial Sami honored as the Best Pakistani Player of the Year while Raul Laplacette received the Best Foreign Player Award and Max Charlton was recognized as the highest goal-scorer of the tournament. Raja Temur Nadeem's mare being named the Best Local Mare of the Tournament, Daniyal Shaikh's horse receiving the accolade for the Best Horse of the Tournament, and Mian Abbas Mukhtar's mare honored as the Best Mare of the Final, celebrating the vital role these magnificent animals play in the sport of polo.

