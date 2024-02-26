Search

Another PIA flight attendant slips away in Canada

26 Feb, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Another flight steward of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) slipped away in Canada after the flight of the Pakistani flag carrier reached Toronto.

Employees of PIA have gone missing in Canada and other countries over the past years due using asylum policy, and now a crew member identified as Maryam Raza escaped.

The PIA flight steward was part of the flight crew traveling from Islamabad to Toronto. She was deputed at PIA flight PK 782, and went missing in Canada's largest city when the flight landed at Toronto airport.

The daring woman put a note on her uniform, saying ‘Shukria PIA’ [Thank You PIA].

She was supposed to perform her duties on PIA flight PK 784 from Toronto to Karachi.

In recent years, there has been a significant rise in the number of PIA crew members slipping away to developed countries in Europe and North America as their homeland remains in political uncertainity and economic crisis.

Probe begins to find PIA’s missing air steward in Canada

