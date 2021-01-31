Probe begins to find PIA’s missing air steward in Canada

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) launched an investigation after a male flight attendant has reportedly gone missing in Canada after flight PK-798 landed in Toronto, airline authority confirmed Saturday.

According to the national carrier spokesperson, the flight attendant, Ramzan Gul, boarded the national flag carrier’s flight from Islamabad in the capacity of the aircraft crew.

Sources said, the Canadian station manager informed the Toronto Airport Authority and later PIA about the disappearance of a PIA employee after which the PIA officials were contacted.

This is not the first time that a PIA air hostess has gone missing abroad. Earlier, an air hostess named Fareeha Mukhtar had gone missing in Canada. She later sought political asylum there.