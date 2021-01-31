Osama bin Laden supported, funded Nawaz Sharif, reveals ex-ambassador to US
Share
LAHORE – Former Pakistan ambassador to the United States, Abida Hussain has alleged that former premier Nawaz Sharif received funds and support from Osama Bin Laden – the former Al-Qaeda chief.
Speaking to a private television channel, Hussain said the militant group chief supported Nawaz Sharif at one time. Adding that, it is a complicated story.
Abida further added that Laden was popular and liked by most of the people, including the Americans. Later, he was treated as a stranger.
"I was appointed as an ambassador during the first regime of Mian Nawaz Sharif," Hussain said, adding that during her period as ambassador to the United States, former President Ghulam Ishaq Khan had directed her to keep the Americans engaged in talks till Pakistan completes its nuclear program in 18 months.
She also mentioned that the US administration, including the diplomats, senators, and congressmen, used to advise Pakistan against the execution of the nuclear programme. As the nuclear programme was under the purview of the president, most of my conversation used to be with Ishaq Khan and not the prime minister. This is also because Ishaq did not trust anyone," the former ambassador stated.
CIA fails to organize prison break for Shakeel ... 11:45 PM | 30 Apr, 2018
MOSCOW - Washington has offered Islamabad to exchange Shakeel Afridi, who helped catch Osama bin Laden (OBL), for ...
Abida said Pakistan had started its nuclear programme in Zia's regime but it was completed in 1992. She also revealed that she was made ambassador on the president’s recommendation.
Answering a question, she said though she used to be spied on in the US, she did not undertake any suspicious activity which could be used against her by spy agencies.
She also highlighted the top-level intelligence work by saying that I visited Pakistan five times in 18 months but never communicated via phone, knowing that it could be ‘tapped’.
Broadsheet – UK firm chief claims money offered ... 08:20 PM | 10 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The CEO of UK-based asset recovery firm Broadsheet LLC, Kaveh Moussav has claimed of receiving bribe ...
-
- Here's how to contact PM Imran Khan on telephone tomorrow, shares ...04:59 PM | 31 Jan, 2021
- Osama bin Laden supported, funded Nawaz Sharif, reveals ex-ambassador ...04:37 PM | 31 Jan, 2021
- Here's how much money PTI government recovered from 36 politicians04:17 PM | 31 Jan, 2021
- Probe begins to find PIA’s missing air steward in Canada03:53 PM | 31 Jan, 2021
- PM Imran offers condolences to Shaan Shahid on his mother's death10:43 AM | 31 Jan, 2021
- A look inside Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Chaudhry’s wedding ...10:07 AM | 31 Jan, 2021
- Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid mourns mother's death09:08 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021