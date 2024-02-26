Search

Yumna Zaidi showcases killer dance moves at recent wedding (VIDEO)

Web Desk
01:05 PM | 26 Feb, 2024
Yumna Zaidi showcases killer dance moves at recent wedding (VIDEO)
Source: yumnazaidiofficial/Instagram

Pakistani stars continue to flaunt their skills in desi weddings which aspire to blend filmy touch, and the viral dance clips continue to storm internet.

Dance performances into desi weddings are deeply ingrained in Pakistani culture, and the latest face is talented actor Yumna Zaidi who was spotted shaking leg at a recent wedding event.

Yumna Zaidi, the acclaimed Pakistani star who amassed huge appraisal with her stellar portrayal in the Tere Bin drama is once again in the spotlight. The diva shares delightful dance performance at a family wedding that has taken the internet by storm.

The 34-year-old presented a visual treat for fans as she danced her heart out to famous Bollywood song, ‘Teri Baaton Mai’ at a recent wedding event alongside her friends.

The video soon went viral online and fans expressed their longing to witness Yumna’s dance moves in the song as well.

Their wishes were granted when she surprised everyone by unveiling her dance skills at family wedding.

Yumna Zaidi steals the show in black saree

