Yumna Zaidi showcases killer dance moves at recent wedding (VIDEO)

Pakistani stars continue to flaunt their skills in desi weddings which aspire to blend filmy touch, and the viral dance clips continue to storm internet.
Dance performances into desi weddings are deeply ingrained in Pakistani culture, and the latest face is talented actor Yumna Zaidi who was spotted shaking leg at a recent wedding event.
Yumna Zaidi, the acclaimed Pakistani star who amassed huge appraisal with her stellar portrayal in the Tere Bin drama is once again in the spotlight. The diva shares delightful dance performance at a family wedding that has taken the internet by storm.
The 34-year-old presented a visual treat for fans as she danced her heart out to famous Bollywood song, ‘Teri Baaton Mai’ at a recent wedding event alongside her friends.
The video soon went viral online and fans expressed their longing to witness Yumna’s dance moves in the song as well.
Their wishes were granted when she surprised everyone by unveiling her dance skills at family wedding.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 26, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.