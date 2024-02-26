Lahore Weather Update: Punjab capital to receive rains this week

Several cities in Punjab including Lahore will receive rainfall this week under the latest weather conditions.

As per the forecast, Lahore will receive rain on Friday and Saturday.

In its latest forecast, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said mainly partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province.

It said light rain-wind and thunderstorm with gusty winds are likely in D.G Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Taunsa Sharif, Multan, Bahawalpur, Layyah, Bhakkar, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha and Khushab.

Hailstorm is also expected at a few places during the period. Rain-thunderstorm/snow in Murree, Galliyat and surrounding.

Lahore temperature today

At noon, the mercury reached 22°C, while the temperature is expected to decrease in the evening. Humidity was recorded at around 35 percent in the city. Winds blew at 6km/h.

Lahore Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 170, which is poor.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Weather in other parts of country

Rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over hills) with gusty winds/windstorm is expected in Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, south Punjab, Photohar region, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas. Isolated heavy falls also expected in northern & southwestern Balochistan during the forecast period.