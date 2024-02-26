Lahore Weather Update: Punjab capital to receive rains this week

Several cities in Punjab including Lahore will receive rainfall this week under the latest weather conditions.
As per the forecast, Lahore will receive rain on Friday and Saturday.
In its latest forecast, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said mainly partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province.
It said light rain-wind and thunderstorm with gusty winds are likely in D.G Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Taunsa Sharif, Multan, Bahawalpur, Layyah, Bhakkar, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha and Khushab.
Hailstorm is also expected at a few places during the period. Rain-thunderstorm/snow in Murree, Galliyat and surrounding.
At noon, the mercury reached 22°C, while the temperature is expected to decrease in the evening. Humidity was recorded at around 35 percent in the city. Winds blew at 6km/h.
The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 170, which is poor.
The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.
Weather in other parts of country
Rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over hills) with gusty winds/windstorm is expected in Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, south Punjab, Photohar region, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas. Isolated heavy falls also expected in northern & southwestern Balochistan during the forecast period.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 26, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
