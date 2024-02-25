Search

Islamabad Weather Update: Rain to lash capital as new westerly wave enters Pakistan

01:05 PM | 25 Feb, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Met Office has forecast rain, and thunderstorms in the country's federal capital Islamabad on Monday.

In its advisory, the Met Office said rain-wind and thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad and surrounding areas. Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the forecast period.

Islamabad Temperature Today

On Sunday, Islamabad's temperature spanned between 9 and 18°C.

Islamabad Air Quality

The capital witnessed improvement in air quality after showers. Islamabad AQI stands at 119. AQI is still unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Mainly cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorms (snowfall over hills) are expected in Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Photohar region, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas. Isolated heavy falls also expected in northern & southwestern Balochistan during the forecast period.

In light of the current weather system, Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) also issued an alert to all district administrations following the forecast by the Meteorological Department of another round of rains and snowfall in the upper districts of the province.

