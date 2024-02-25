Islamabad Weather Update: Rain to lash capital as new westerly wave enters Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Met Office has forecast rain, and thunderstorms in the country's federal capital Islamabad on Monday.
In its advisory, the Met Office said rain-wind and thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad and surrounding areas. Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the forecast period.
On Sunday, Islamabad's temperature spanned between 9 and 18°C.
The capital witnessed improvement in air quality after showers. Islamabad AQI stands at 119. AQI is still unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Pakistan Weather Outlook
Mainly cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorms (snowfall over hills) are expected in Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Photohar region, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas. Isolated heavy falls also expected in northern & southwestern Balochistan during the forecast period.
In light of the current weather system, Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) also issued an alert to all district administrations following the forecast by the Meteorological Department of another round of rains and snowfall in the upper districts of the province.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 25, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
