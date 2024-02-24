Search

Pakistan braces for another spell of rain this month

Pakistan braces for another spell of rain this month
ISLAMABAD – Met Office predicted scattered rains under the influence of a new weather system that will enter Pakistan this month.

In its advisory, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) cautioned authorities about possible rain-wind/thunderstorms with snowfall over the mountains from February 26.

It said rain-wind along with thunderstorms with snowfall over the hills are predicted in Balochistan and the upper parts of the countryb from Sunday.

The wet spell is expected as westerly wave is likely to enter Balochistan on Sunday night (February 25), and under influence of weather system.

Met Office also warned of landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the forecast rain period.

PMD said the scattered rains, and heavy winds can damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels. Those visiting northern areas are advised to remain extra cautious during the spell.

