Pakistan braces for another spell of rain this month

ISLAMABAD – Met Office predicted scattered rains under the influence of a new weather system that will enter Pakistan this month.
In its advisory, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) cautioned authorities about possible rain-wind/thunderstorms with snowfall over the mountains from February 26.
It said rain-wind along with thunderstorms with snowfall over the hills are predicted in Balochistan and the upper parts of the countryb from Sunday.
The wet spell is expected as westerly wave is likely to enter Balochistan on Sunday night (February 25), and under influence of weather system.
Met Office also warned of landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the forecast rain period.
PMD said the scattered rains, and heavy winds can damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels. Those visiting northern areas are advised to remain extra cautious during the spell.
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 24, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
