Islamabad Weather Update: Check forecast for Pakistan's capital here ...

Dry and cold weather will prevail in Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Thursday, Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

It said mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, including twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. A shallow westerly wave is still present over Kashmir and adjoining areas.

Islamabad Rain Update

The conditions of westerly wave ends, and there are no chances of rain or thunderstorms in Islamabad before weekend.

Islamabad Temperature Today

At noon, the temperature reached around 16°C. Humidity was recorded at around 35 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 8km/h.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at over 155, which is Very Unhealthy.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for all groups. Experts suggest reducing time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Upper parts of country will face very cold during morning and night hours.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C): Leh -12, Kalam, Astore -09, Skardu -06, Gupis, Malam Jabba, Bagrote, Hunza -04, Chitral and Dir -03.