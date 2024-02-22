Islamabad Weather Update: Check forecast for Pakistan's capital here ...

Dry and cold weather will prevail in Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Thursday, Pakistan Meteorological Department said.
It said mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, including twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. A shallow westerly wave is still present over Kashmir and adjoining areas.
The conditions of westerly wave ends, and there are no chances of rain or thunderstorms in Islamabad before weekend.
At noon, the temperature reached around 16°C. Humidity was recorded at around 35 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 8km/h.
The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at over 155, which is Very Unhealthy.
The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for all groups. Experts suggest reducing time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.
Pakistan Weather Outlook
Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Upper parts of country will face very cold during morning and night hours.
Past 24 Hour Weather
Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C): Leh -12, Kalam, Astore -09, Skardu -06, Gupis, Malam Jabba, Bagrote, Hunza -04, Chitral and Dir -03.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 22, 2024 (Thursday)
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300.2 for buying and 303.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.6 for buying, and 354.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|300.2
|303.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.6
|354.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.15
|183.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.32
|751.32
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.15
|209.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.41
|911.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.96
|733.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.1
|209.1
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.9
|319.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
