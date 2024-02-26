Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness with live weapon firing in Arabian Sea

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy demonstrated combat readiness and war fighting potential by Live Weapon Firing (LWF) of FM-90B surface-to-air missile in the North Arabian Sea.

Commander Pakistan Fleet, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi attended the event as chief guest.

During the firepower demonstration, the Pakistan Navy ship successfully hit the aerial drone target thereby reaffirming naval forces' warfighting capability and combat potential.

Missile firing was conducted on the culmination of the sea phase of PN's Major Maritime Exercise SEA SPARK-2024.

The exercise was conducted to validate the Pakistan Navy's operational plans and assess war preparedness.

Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi commended officers and men for their commitment and professionalism. He reiterated the resolve of the Pakistan Navy to ensure the seaward defense of Pakistan and safeguard national maritime interests at all costs.