Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness with live weapon firing in Arabian Sea

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy demonstrated combat readiness and war fighting potential by Live Weapon Firing (LWF) of FM-90B surface-to-air missile in the North Arabian Sea.
Commander Pakistan Fleet, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi attended the event as chief guest.
During the firepower demonstration, the Pakistan Navy ship successfully hit the aerial drone target thereby reaffirming naval forces' warfighting capability and combat potential.
Missile firing was conducted on the culmination of the sea phase of PN's Major Maritime Exercise SEA SPARK-2024.
The exercise was conducted to validate the Pakistan Navy's operational plans and assess war preparedness.
Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi commended officers and men for their commitment and professionalism. He reiterated the resolve of the Pakistan Navy to ensure the seaward defense of Pakistan and safeguard national maritime interests at all costs.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 26, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
