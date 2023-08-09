Has Jalil Abbas Jilani been appointed caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – The question of who will be the next caretaker Prime Minister dominates current discussions as the National Assembly of Pakistan is set to be resolved today.

Members of the ruling PDM coalition, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PPP leader Asif Zardari, and other members upped the ante on consultations for the key appointment of a mutually agreed name for the next caretaker PM, several names of politicians and economists surfaced, with ministers revealing that no name has been finalised till late Tuesday.

Earlier today, ex-Pakistani diplomat Abdul Basit shared a post on social media, saying Ambassador (retd) Jalil Abbas Jilani has been named as the next caretaker prime minister of Pakistan.

The tweet shared by Mr Basit said 'Congratulations to Ambassador (r) Jalil Abbas Jilani on his appointment as caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan. A proud moment for the Foreign Service of Pakistan.'

Congratulations to Ambassador (R) Jalil Abbas Jilani on his appointment as caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan. A proud moment for the Foreign Service of Pakistan. — Abdul Basit (@abasitpak1) August 9, 2023

However, it could not be confirmed by other sources.

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Jalil Jilani is a former diplomat who served as the Foreign Secretary of Pakistan. He beling to family known for high-profile bureaucrats. He served as Pakistan’s envoy to the US, Belgium, Luxemburg and the EU, and Australia.

A specialist in South Asian affairs, he also worked in SAARC, acting High Commissioner to India and Director (India) in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is slated to have a final meeting with Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz to finalise the name of the caretaker PM and next cabinet.