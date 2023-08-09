DG Khan university student claims being subjected to sexual harassment and blackmail (VIDEO)

With yet another gut wrenching incident of sexual abuse taking place within educational institute's premises, the future of women seeking higher education without any hassle looks bleak.

Following the same pattern of the case of drug possession and sexually explicit content of university students in Islamia University of Bahawalpur, a student from Ghazi University in Dera Ghazi Khan has allegedly that she has been blackmailed by faculty members.

The hijab-clad student narrated her unfortunate story and requested authorities to take action.

After Bahawalpur Uni, another sexual scandal in Ghazi Uni DG Khan. This is almost happening everywhere on daily basis. One way or the other. No one cares, no action. Those who supposed to provide security are involved. Save the daughters of the nation ???? pic.twitter.com/soFAmejVOv — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) August 8, 2023

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, Twitterati lamented the situation of Pakistani women in educational field while others condemned the act, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

Astagfirullah ???? V as a Nation terribly fail to protect r rights n it's all bcz of d People in power & also who have not courage to stand against d wrong.....

ALLAH TALLAH protect d IZZAT of every Daughter ???????????? — ????Guriya???? (@iGuriyaaa) August 8, 2023

Very sad , morality of nation is being ruined — Dr.Muhammad Rashid (@Muhamma42302331) August 8, 2023

What you can expect from a country where agencies are just doing politics and protecting mafia's interests.

I remember MJ song in which he says "All I wanna say is that they really don't care about us." — بدنام مجاہد (@UKEU337001) August 8, 2023