DG Khan university student claims being subjected to sexual harassment and blackmail (VIDEO)

With yet another gut wrenching incident of sexual abuse taking place within educational institute's premises, the future of women seeking higher education without any hassle looks bleak.
Following the same pattern of the case of drug possession and sexually explicit content of university students in Islamia University of Bahawalpur, a student from Ghazi University in Dera Ghazi Khan has allegedly that she has been blackmailed by faculty members.
The hijab-clad student narrated her unfortunate story and requested authorities to take action.
After Bahawalpur Uni, another sexual scandal in Ghazi Uni DG Khan. This is almost happening everywhere on daily basis. One way or the other. No one cares, no action. Those who supposed to provide security are involved. Save the daughters of the nation ???? pic.twitter.com/soFAmejVOv— Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) August 8, 2023
As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, Twitterati lamented the situation of Pakistani women in educational field while others condemned the act, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.
Astagfirullah ???? V as a Nation terribly fail to protect r rights n it's all bcz of d People in power & also who have not courage to stand against d wrong.....— ????Guriya???? (@iGuriyaaa) August 8, 2023
ALLAH TALLAH protect d IZZAT of every Daughter ????????????
Very sad , morality of nation is being ruined— Dr.Muhammad Rashid (@Muhamma42302331) August 8, 2023
What you can expect from a country where agencies are just doing politics and protecting mafia's interests.— بدنام مجاہد (@UKEU337001) August 8, 2023
I remember MJ song in which he says "All I wanna say is that they really don't care about us."
Such incidents make the women and girls demotivated about getting an education. very disappointment.— Ch Riaz Noor (@Riaznooor) August 8, 2023
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.13 on Wednesday.
During the early trading, the embattled rupee hovered at 287.78, improving by 0.04 percent.
Earlier this week, the Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the greenback and depreciated 0.17pc.
The Pakistani rupee was supposed to a comeback after the IMF agreement, but the rupee faced back-to-back blows due to the high demand for US dollar.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,480.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Gold Price in Pakistan Today (9 August 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Karachi
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Quetta
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Attock
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Multan
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
