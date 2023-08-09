Search

DG Khan university student claims being subjected to sexual harassment and blackmail (VIDEO)

Noor Fatima 03:21 PM | 9 Aug, 2023
DG Khan university student claims being subjected to sexual harassment and blackmail (VIDEO)

With yet another gut wrenching incident of sexual abuse taking place within educational institute's premises, the future of women seeking higher education without any hassle looks bleak.

Following the same pattern of the case of drug possession and sexually explicit content of university students in Islamia University of Bahawalpur, a student from Ghazi University in Dera Ghazi Khan has allegedly that she has been blackmailed by faculty members.

The hijab-clad student narrated her unfortunate story and requested authorities to take action.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, Twitterati lamented the situation of Pakistani women in educational field while others condemned the act, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

Islamia University of Bahawalpur’s teachers, staffers ‘involved in drug abuse, sexual exploitation of students’

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

