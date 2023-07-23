Islamia University of Bahawalpur’s teachers, staffers ‘involved in drug abuse, sexual exploitation of students’

BAHAWALPUR – A special report by Punjab police brings Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) under national media glare as investigators claimed the varsity to be an abode of drugs and sexual abuse.
Following the arrest of IUB’s chief security officer, another official of the varsity has been held for procession of drugs. The accused is said to be transport in-charge of the varsity, police claim, and mentioned recovering a small amount of methamphetamine from his possession.
Amid the probe, Bahawalpur police have lodged a case under Narcotic Act and widened the probe to nab all the suspects.
In the special report, investigators claimed that a group of teachers were involved in the drug peddling and sexual exploitation of female students and other teachers.
Police also recovered adult content from his mobile phone, as several drugs and party pills from his possession. The members of the alleged group were involved in blackmail and sexual exploitation of students and teachers; these people distribute drugs and even arrange dance and sex parties.
The culprits allegedly blackmailed female students and staff members by filming their private clips while some students also helped these members in the distribution of drugs.
On the other hand, the IBU Vice Chancellor has approached Punjab's top police officials including IGP to form a high-level inquiry team to investigate the recent development, saying cases against the arrested officials were false.
He further maintained that the varsity followed a zero tolerance policy for the use of drugs as sexual harassment or exploitation. The varsity asked cops to revamp the investigating team.
