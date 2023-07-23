Customs officer sacked after being caught demanding bribe from passenger in new viral video

LAHORE – A video has taken the internet by storm, as it captures a customs officer openly demanding bribe from a Canada-bound passenger.

The viral video was covertly captured by the passenger himself who recorded Imran Elahi as the latter can be seen and heard demanding bribe from the passenger at the Lahore Allama Iqbal International Airport.

In the video from the counter, the customs officer can be heard apprising the man of the cash he was taking away with him and threatened him with seizing all his money because customs law does not allow passengers to take more than $9,500 out of the country.

The clip soon went viral and prompted action from the deputy collector of customs who directed the officer to report to the headquarters.