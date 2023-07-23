Sanam Marvi announces third divorce

Pakistani sufi and folk singer Sanam Marvi announced divorce from her third husband, Khubaib Qureshi.

Although Marvi remained tight-lipped about the details, she commented that it is her own choice to marry anyone and as many times as she wants.

Previously, the Sufi singer had accused her second husband, Hamid Ali, of torture and divorced him. The former couple had three children together. Later on, it was revealed that the Kardo Karam singer was secretly married to Khubaib Qureshi.

Surprisingly, on March 27, the singer filed for yet another divorce, stating that Qureshi subjected her to torture and that she wants dissolution of their marriage.

Family court judge Ujala Amber finalized the former couple's divorce on July 7 and issued the documents on July 18.