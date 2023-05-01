Search

Lifestyle

Sanam Marvi graces NYC Billboard with Sufism

Noor Fatima 11:46 PM | 1 May, 2023
Sanam Marvi graces NYC Billboard with Sufism
Source: Sanam Marvi (Instagram)

Pakistani women are taking the lead and there's no doubt about that. Whether it is architecture, singing or acting, Pakistani ladies are sure to win and make the nation proud.

Adding her name to the list of women representing the country in Spotify’s EQUAL Pakistan programme, revered Sufi and folk singer Sanam Marvi had been announced the Ambassador of the programme for the month of April. 

Marvi, who has been ruling the music scene and winning millions of hearts around the globe with her soulful vocals and impressive performances, stands tall on the digital billboard in Times Square, New York City. The Chan Kithan Guzari Ayee Raat Ve singer's illustrious career speaks volumes of her stature and allowed her to represent the country's rich music in the West.  

"Times Square in its Sufi era with @SanamMarviMusic," Spotify Pakistan wrote in an Instagram post.

"Listen to her and other amazing women on the #EQUALPakistan playlist," it added.

Social media users congratulated Marvi on this glorious feat.

On the professional front, Marvi enjoys many prestigious awards including the Latif Award (2011)

Best Singer Award at Sufism University, Best Singer Light Music Award at the Virsa at the 17th PTV National Awards (2012), UNESCO Award at the 9th International Music Festival (Sharq Taronalari, Samarqand 2013) becoming the second artist after Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan to win this award and the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Medal of Distinction) Award by the President of Pakistan in 2020.

Sanam Marvi denies rumors of rape and attempted robbery circulating on media

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Sanam Saeed raises temperature with new sizzling pictures

12:15 PM | 1 May, 2023

Mohib Mirza and Sanam Saeed celebrate their first Eid as newlyweds

06:06 PM | 25 Apr, 2023

Sara Ali Khan graces Shehnaaz Gill's chat show

11:53 PM | 2 Apr, 2023

Sanam Saeed and Mohib Mirza make their first public appearance as a couple

04:39 PM | 4 Mar, 2023

Sanam Saeed all set to make television comeback

12:26 AM | 3 Mar, 2023

Pakistani music artist Natasha Humera Ejaz graces New York Times Square

10:59 PM | 27 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

ANF seizes heroin in drug bust at Islamabad International Airport

11:55 PM | 1 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 1st May 2023

09:05 AM | 1 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on 1 May 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 01, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.5 289.65
Euro EUR 316.5 319.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.93 762.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.95 42.35
Danish Krone DKK 41.73 42.14
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.16 36.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.11 936.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.61 64.21
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.05 176.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.66 26.96
Omani Riyal OMR 738.17 746.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.53 27.82
Swiss Franc CHF 316.93 319.43
Thai Bhat THB 8.32 8.47

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 1 May 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Karachi PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Islamabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Peshawar PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Quetta PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Sialkot PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Attock PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Gujranwala PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Jehlum PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Multan PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Bahawalpur PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Gujrat PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Okara PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Chakwal PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Hyderabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Nowshehra PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Sargodha PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Faisalabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Mirpur PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: