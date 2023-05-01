Sanam Marvi graces NYC Billboard with Sufism

Pakistani women are taking the lead and there's no doubt about that. Whether it is architecture, singing or acting, Pakistani ladies are sure to win and make the nation proud.

Adding her name to the list of women representing the country in Spotify’s EQUAL Pakistan programme, revered Sufi and folk singer Sanam Marvi had been announced the Ambassador of the programme for the month of April.

Marvi, who has been ruling the music scene and winning millions of hearts around the globe with her soulful vocals and impressive performances, stands tall on the digital billboard in Times Square, New York City. The Chan Kithan Guzari Ayee Raat Ve singer's illustrious career speaks volumes of her stature and allowed her to represent the country's rich music in the West.

"Times Square in its Sufi era with @SanamMarviMusic," Spotify Pakistan wrote in an Instagram post.

"Listen to her and other amazing women on the #EQUALPakistan playlist," it added.

Social media users congratulated Marvi on this glorious feat.

On the professional front, Marvi enjoys many prestigious awards including the Latif Award (2011)

Best Singer Award at Sufism University, Best Singer Light Music Award at the Virsa at the 17th PTV National Awards (2012), UNESCO Award at the 9th International Music Festival (Sharq Taronalari, Samarqand 2013) becoming the second artist after Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan to win this award and the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Medal of Distinction) Award by the President of Pakistan in 2020.