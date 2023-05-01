Search

Immigration

ANF seizes heroin in drug bust at Islamabad International Airport

Web Desk 11:55 PM | 1 May, 2023
ANF seizes heroin in drug bust at Islamabad International Airport

ISLAMABAD - In a massive seizure, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled the bid to smuggle 580 grams of heroin from a parcel meant to be sent to London.

The operation was conducted at the Islamabad International airport on Monday as the heroin was concealed in women’s clothes supposed to be sent to the United Kingdom’s capital London. The airport is one of the busiest airports of the country and is used by diplomats, government officials, celebrities as well as businessmen to travel domestically and to other countries as well. 

In a separate raid in Islamabad's E-11 sector, around five grams of cocaine was recovered from a Nigerian national. Moreover, authorities seized marijuana from Suzuki pickup on Murree Road concealed in speaker boxes and arrested three accused for carrying the drugs.

In a joint operation conducted by ANF and Punjab Rangers near Head Sulaimanki, four accused were arrested while five kg heroin was recovered in the operation.

According to officials, 1.770 grams of heroin was also recovered from two accused—residents of Swabi near Faisalabad Railway Chowk; Interestingly, heroin was secretly hidden in sweet boxes to be smuggled to Sharjah, Samaa reported.

Authorrities also seized sizeable quantity of hashish, opium and heroin from Kabirwala Sarai Sidhu.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Contact tracing at Islamabad airport begins as Pakistan detects first case of mpox

11:42 PM | 25 Apr, 2023

$20m of valuables stolen in massive Toronto airport heist

12:06 AM | 22 Apr, 2023

Heathrow airport strikes could disrupt 5000 flights: Here's what to avoid

10:45 PM | 20 Apr, 2023

Prague Airport set to relax rules on liquid limit, electronics: Here are the details

04:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2023

Qatar’s top airport issues travel advisory on Eid al Fitr: Read details here

12:05 AM | 20 Apr, 2023

All international credit cards now acceptable for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

12:11 AM | 19 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

ANF seizes heroin in drug bust at Islamabad International Airport

11:55 PM | 1 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 1st May 2023

09:05 AM | 1 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on 1 May 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 01, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.5 289.65
Euro EUR 316.5 319.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.93 762.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.95 42.35
Danish Krone DKK 41.73 42.14
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.16 36.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.11 936.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.61 64.21
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.05 176.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.66 26.96
Omani Riyal OMR 738.17 746.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.53 27.82
Swiss Franc CHF 316.93 319.43
Thai Bhat THB 8.32 8.47

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 1 May 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Karachi PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Islamabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Peshawar PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Quetta PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Sialkot PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Attock PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Gujranwala PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Jehlum PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Multan PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Bahawalpur PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Gujrat PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Okara PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Chakwal PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Hyderabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Nowshehra PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Sargodha PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Faisalabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Mirpur PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: