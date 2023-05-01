ANF seizes heroin in drug bust at Islamabad International Airport

ISLAMABAD - In a massive seizure, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled the bid to smuggle 580 grams of heroin from a parcel meant to be sent to London.

The operation was conducted at the Islamabad International airport on Monday as the heroin was concealed in women’s clothes supposed to be sent to the United Kingdom’s capital London. The airport is one of the busiest airports of the country and is used by diplomats, government officials, celebrities as well as businessmen to travel domestically and to other countries as well.

In a separate raid in Islamabad's E-11 sector, around five grams of cocaine was recovered from a Nigerian national. Moreover, authorities seized marijuana from Suzuki pickup on Murree Road concealed in speaker boxes and arrested three accused for carrying the drugs.

In a joint operation conducted by ANF and Punjab Rangers near Head Sulaimanki, four accused were arrested while five kg heroin was recovered in the operation.

According to officials, 1.770 grams of heroin was also recovered from two accused—residents of Swabi near Faisalabad Railway Chowk; Interestingly, heroin was secretly hidden in sweet boxes to be smuggled to Sharjah, Samaa reported.

Authorrities also seized sizeable quantity of hashish, opium and heroin from Kabirwala Sarai Sidhu.