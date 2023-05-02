Search

Daily Horoscope – May 2, 2023 

Web Desk 08:04 AM | 2 May, 2023
Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, all Aries stars might experience success for making wise decisions in near past. You have to control over your anger at workplace. You may be given some new tasks and responsibilities or assignments by your manager. Your hard work and a consistent approach will bring positive outcomes for you. Stay connected to the tasks assigned.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

This day brings you productive and desired outcomes but you may suffer health matters due to over work and stressed routine. You need to revise your daily routine and activities. You should be careful and attentive while driving and avoid fast driving. Keep it up the good work for the well-being of others.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

This day you need to complete the pending work or rather than getting into new projects. You need to take care of health and keep it a priority as it might help you in the longer run. Have a faith in yourself and start acknowledge friends’ support and help.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

This day reminds you to hold a positive perspective from your parents' or elders'. You have to decide to apply for the desired enrolled courses. Enjoy free will in selecting new tasks and plan wisely to earn handsome money.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, your   role at workplace will make you busy with various new tasks. You have to plan to increase business by strategizing new policies. Your community can help you to implement your plans with success. Stay blessed and thankful.

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

Today, you have to postpone all past projects. You might also get some rewards for your tough work. You expect some spiritual activities for mental calmness. You may also go for audit report. Stay connected to the assigned tasks.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, all Libra stars need to focus on their tasks. The fact remains evident that  homesickness can create depression, you should have good communication and spend quality time with friends and .Today, you need to  make sure you review and have a prior plan of your expenses this can give a peaceful mindset.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 22)

This day you may assume mental calmness and bliss round you. You will also feel being healthier. You may also be busy in home affairs. Understanding with your partner are better now. Be calm and relaxed in settling all previous issues.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you may be happy over your fitness and health related issues. Your superiors can be pleased on behalf of your hard work, you would perhaps be promoted in terms of rewards. Be cooperative and helpful for others.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, your relationship and personal life will remain very good and comforting. . If you're single, now is a fantastic time to start looking for a new relationship. Today, you're probably going to be highly profitable. There will be more money than normal in your bank account. Be frugal and economical in spending.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you will feel confident and blessed for having professional excellence. At the start of this day, it's possible that you won't achieve the academic progress you want. Your health should be substantially better, as you might anticipate. Be focused and determined.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20)

Today, you have to activate all social contacts for relationship and coordination. You may feel revitalized and inspired to infuse your relationship with love and charm. You may also comprehend the complexities of business today as nothing but an illusion if you don’t engross yourself. Be smart and pro-active in new projects.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...

08:51 AM | 2 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – May 2, 2023 

08:04 AM | 2 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 2, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 02, 2023 (day).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.5 289.65
Euro EUR 316.5 319.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.93 762.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.95 42.35
Danish Krone DKK 41.72 42.13
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.16 36.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.11 936.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.61 64.21
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.05 176.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.65 26.96
Omani Riyal OMR 738.17 746.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.53 27.82
Swiss Franc CHF 316.93 319.43
Thai Bhat THB 8.32 8.47

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 2, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,000 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,480.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Karachi PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Islamabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Peshawar PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Quetta PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Sialkot PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Attock PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Gujranwala PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Jehlum PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Multan PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Bahawalpur PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Gujrat PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Nawabshah PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Chakwal PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Hyderabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Nowshehra PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Sargodha PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Faisalabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Mirpur PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665

