Anti-narcotics official caught taking bribe on camera

06:45 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
Anti-narcotics official caught taking bribe on camera
Source: A screengrab of Twitter video
Share

ISLAMABAD – An official of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) was filmed taking bribe from a passenger at the Islamabad airport.

The incident came to light when a video went viral on social media in which the official can be seen demanding bribe from the passenger for his overweight luggage.

Later, the anti-narcotics official can be seen taking the passenger to a separate place and receiving Pakistani currency as bribe to let off the passenger.

Iqrarul Hassan, a TV anchorperson, also shared the video on Twitter and asked people to share it so the relevant authority could take notice of it.

The ANF is yet to comment on the incident. 

Caught on camera: DC Khanewal Zaheer Abbas under ... 07:31 PM | 27 Nov, 2021

KHANEWAL – A deputy commissioner of the Punjab city has been caught on film slapping and abusing a staff member ...

More From This Category
Pakistan climate minister Sherry Rehman named ...
07:57 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
Pakistani brothers make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 ...
06:18 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
Pakistan decides to sell two state-owned ...
05:53 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
Lahore records worst air quality in the world as ...
03:15 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
OGRA jacks up LPG price by nearly Rs12 per kg ...
02:44 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
Pakistan agrees to release blocked payments to ...
01:05 PM | 1 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hira Mani slays fashion goals in latest video
07:38 PM | 1 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr