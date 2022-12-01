Anti-narcotics official caught taking bribe on camera
ISLAMABAD – An official of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) was filmed taking bribe from a passenger at the Islamabad airport.
The incident came to light when a video went viral on social media in which the official can be seen demanding bribe from the passenger for his overweight luggage.
Later, the anti-narcotics official can be seen taking the passenger to a separate place and receiving Pakistani currency as bribe to let off the passenger.
اسلام آباد ائیر پورٹ پر منشیات روکنے پر مامور اینٹی نارکوٹکس فورس کے اہلکاروں اور افسروں کی رشوت لینے کی تہلکہ خیز خفیہ ریکارڈنگ۔— Iqrar ul Hassan Syed (@iqrarulhassan) December 1, 2022
سوچئے ہر مشکل میں ملک کا ساتھ دینے والے اوورسیز پاکستانیوں کے ساتھ یہ کیا سلوک کرتے ہوں گے۔
اس ویڈیو کو ہر صاحبِ اختیار تک پہنچانے کے لئے شئیر کریں۔ pic.twitter.com/lkSH4PSQBR
Iqrarul Hassan, a TV anchorperson, also shared the video on Twitter and asked people to share it so the relevant authority could take notice of it.
The ANF is yet to comment on the incident.
