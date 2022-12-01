Sunita Marshall and Hassan Ahmed shut down separation rumours
Supermodel Sunita Marshall and actor Hassan Ahmed have been married for more than a decade now and the audience adores the couple both on and off-screen.
Speculations went wild on the internet that Marshall and Ahmed are separating due to a public situation where Hassan called out his wife Sunita for sharing details of his struggle in an interview.
Now, the couple have shut down the rumours by posting a picture with the caption, "All is well at our end,how about yours?"
Sunita recently sat down for an interview to shed light on her relationship with her husband and shared some bittersweet memories. However, Ahmed reacted to Marshall’s interview which created the confusion among the fans.
On the work front, Marshall was recently seen in Aulaad, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, Mohabbat Daagh Ki Surat, Dil Zaar Zaar and Pinjra.
Ahmed, on the other hand, was seen in Surkh Chandni, Soteli Maamta, Mushk, Berukhi, and Beqadar.
