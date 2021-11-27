Caught on camera: DC Khanewal Zaheer Abbas under fire for slapping petrol pump attendant
KHANEWAL – A deputy commissioner of the Punjab city has been caught on film slapping and abusing a staff member of a petrol pump.
DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi was filmed smacking a man when he along with his team was visiting the city on November 25 to reopen petrol pumps closed on the protest call by All Pakistan Petroleum Association.
The situation reportedly turned violent when the Shirazi was forcing the attendants of the filling stations to resume the services.
The incident was also confirmed by an unverified Twitter handle of DC Khanewal, stating that Shirazi called the manager of the petrol pump to his office and expressed regret over the disturbing incident.
However, social media users demanded stern action against the “arrogant” officer. One of the user claimed that DC had been involved in such incidents in the past.
