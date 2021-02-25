Okara man tortured, filmed by brothers-in-law (VIDEO)

OKARA – The debalpur police on Wednesday arrested a resident named Zaman for beating, filming the offence, and posting a video clip of it on social media.

In the viral clip, a man was tortured by his brothers-in-law over some domestic dispute. The victim was tied up with a rope and forced to rub his nose on the ground. The man was also being forced to drink the leftover milk of the dogs.

یہ ویڈیو اوکاڑہ کے علاقہ دیبالپور کی ہے جہاں امیر زادوں نے اس غریب شہری کو کتوں کا چھوڑا ہوا دودھ پینے پر مجبور کیا اور تشدد بھی کرتے رہے۔ جب تک قانون کا ڈر نہیں ہوگا یہ سلسلہ نہیں تھمے گا۔معاشرے میں ہر بااثر شخص کو یقین ہے کہ وہ قانون کو مرضی سے موڑ لے گا@ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/VJU0uSQ2Hu — ٹیم گلیڈی ایٹرز (@MohUmair87) February 23, 2021

According to the local police station SHO, the victim was identified as Ghulam Rasool. His brothers-in-law filmed the incident too and posted it on social media.

As the prime suspect got arrested after the notice of the Regional Police Officer (RPO), the three other accomplices remain on the run.