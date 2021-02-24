Karachi woman arrested for torturing 70-year-old mother-in-law on husband's complaint

05:02 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
Karachi woman arrested for torturing 70-year-old mother-in-law on husband's complaint
Share

KARACHI – Police have arrested a woman for allegedly torturing his elderly mother-in-law in Karachi’s Clifton area, it emerged on Wednesday.

The woman, who has been identified as Afshan, was arrested after her husband filed a complaint against her for mistreatment with his mother.

The complainant told police that her mother lived along with his family, adding that his wife used to beat her mother.

“I used to notice bruises on my mother’s body on my return to home but whenever I asked about them I was told by my wife that she had fallen,” he revealed.

“One day, the house maid told me that Afshan used to torture my mother,” he said, adding that the maid also filmed his wife when she was torturing his 70-year-old mother.

More From This Category
MPAs to be suspended if dogs bite anyone in Sindh ...
07:33 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
Pakistan Army working to arrest TTP’s ...
06:28 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
Khairpur’s influential gang-raped 10-year-old ...
04:20 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
Pakistan Navy seizes drugs worth $2.2bn in joint ...
04:00 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
Dr Aamir Liaquat lands in hot water after mocking ...
03:50 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
Pakistan to award 100 scholarships to Sri Lankan ...
05:15 PM | 24 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dananeer's ‘Pawri Ho Rai Hai’ dialogue originally belongs to this Pakistani ...
05:30 PM | 24 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr