Karachi woman arrested for torturing 70-year-old mother-in-law on husband's complaint
Share
KARACHI – Police have arrested a woman for allegedly torturing his elderly mother-in-law in Karachi’s Clifton area, it emerged on Wednesday.
The woman, who has been identified as Afshan, was arrested after her husband filed a complaint against her for mistreatment with his mother.
The complainant told police that her mother lived along with his family, adding that his wife used to beat her mother.
“I used to notice bruises on my mother’s body on my return to home but whenever I asked about them I was told by my wife that she had fallen,” he revealed.
“One day, the house maid told me that Afshan used to torture my mother,” he said, adding that the maid also filmed his wife when she was torturing his 70-year-old mother.
- MPAs to be suspended if dogs bite anyone in Sindh constituencies, ...07:33 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- PSL6, Match 6 - Islamabad United win toss, opt to bat first against ...06:35 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan Army working to arrest TTP’s Ehsanullah Ehsan again: DG ...06:28 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Cancer survivor to become youngest American to explore space05:50 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Dananeer's ‘Pawri Ho Rai Hai’ dialogue originally belongs to this ...05:30 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Hassan Ali and Chris Gayle shake a leg on the Googly Challenge04:50 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Indian TikToker turns out to be Shoaib Akhtar’s doppelgänger02:50 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Shaniera Akram reminds netizens to 'Pawri' with their masks on02:30 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021