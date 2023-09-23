Search

Is a Nazi Parade being held at King Edward Medical University?

09:31 PM | 23 Sep, 2023
Is a Nazi Parade being held at King Edward Medical University?
Source: Facebook

Nestled in the heart of Lahore, the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) stands as a venerable institution with a rich history that spans over a century.

Established in 1860, it is not only one of the oldest medical schools in Pakistan but also a beacon of excellence in medical education and healthcare research. It is affiliated with Mayo Hospital.

KEMU has earned a reputation, both nationally and internationally, for its commitment to producing skilled healthcare professionals, groundbreaking medical research and a tradition of service to society.

In an unsettling turn of events, reports have emerged of a Nazi-themed parade taking place at KEMU seemingly without the knowledge of the authorities. The picture was posted on the university's official Facebook account. There was a character day and one of the students was seen dressed as Adolf Hitler sitting on a cycle behind another student who was dressed as the plague doctor.

The incident has sparked outrage and concern, with many questioning the appropriateness of such an event and the need for a deeper understanding of history and social sciences.

For the unversed, Adolf Hitler was a genocidal dictator responsible for the countless atrocities during World War II. One of the darkest chapters associated with his leadership was the Holocaust, during which six million Jews and millions of others were systematically murdered in concentration camps and extermination camps. This genocide, driven by Hitler's racist and anti-Semitic ideology, remains one of the most horrific events in the modern history.

Such actions not only trivialize the suffering of millions but also display a profound lack of sensitivity and awareness about the historical significance and the ethical implications of such imagery.

Syed Muzzammil Shah, a local journalist, highlighted the incident on his Twitter handle stressing the importance of incorporating social sciences into the education of future professionals, including doctors.

There were mixed reactions with some saying it was for "fun" while others agreed and said that there should be some serious action.

In general, a significant number of users unequivocally criticized the costume, denouncing it as both insensitive and highly offensive.
 

