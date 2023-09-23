Is a Nazi Parade being held at King Edward Medical University?

Nestled in the heart of Lahore, the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) stands as a venerable institution with a rich history that spans over a century.

Established in 1860, it is not only one of the oldest medical schools in Pakistan but also a beacon of excellence in medical education and healthcare research. It is affiliated with Mayo Hospital.

KEMU has earned a reputation, both nationally and internationally, for its commitment to producing skilled healthcare professionals, groundbreaking medical research and a tradition of service to society.

In an unsettling turn of events, reports have emerged of a Nazi-themed parade taking place at KEMU seemingly without the knowledge of the authorities. The picture was posted on the university's official Facebook account. There was a character day and one of the students was seen dressed as Adolf Hitler sitting on a cycle behind another student who was dressed as the plague doctor.

The incident has sparked outrage and concern, with many questioning the appropriateness of such an event and the need for a deeper understanding of history and social sciences.

For the unversed, Adolf Hitler was a genocidal dictator responsible for the countless atrocities during World War II. One of the darkest chapters associated with his leadership was the Holocaust, during which six million Jews and millions of others were systematically murdered in concentration camps and extermination camps. This genocide, driven by Hitler's racist and anti-Semitic ideology, remains one of the most horrific events in the modern history.

Such actions not only trivialize the suffering of millions but also display a profound lack of sensitivity and awareness about the historical significance and the ethical implications of such imagery.

Syed Muzzammil Shah, a local journalist, highlighted the incident on his Twitter handle stressing the importance of incorporating social sciences into the education of future professionals, including doctors.

Apparently, there’s a Nazi Parade being held in King Edwards University, Lahore, without the state knowing. Lol. Wondering who came up with the idea to play a gen0cidal dictator for fun. About time our doctors start reading Social Sciences too. pic.twitter.com/xwKtR6Ni0e — Syed Muzammil Shah (@SyedMuzammilOFL) September 23, 2023

There were mixed reactions with some saying it was for "fun" while others agreed and said that there should be some serious action.

A theme day or cosplay day is supposed to be for fun

You can cosplay as whoever the eff you want to

There are no rules to it

Alot of people do it yet you are the only one that finds a fricking problem with it

Get out more

Touch some grass — ???? Abraheem ???? (@awhellnawnoway) September 23, 2023

You are making a mountain out of a molehill.???????? — ????????ℎ???????????????????? ????????????ℎ???????????? (@_iroshaan_) September 23, 2023

Final years dressed as anything but humans was their theme.. it would be better if you too did proper research before calling them out.. — Tamina Mirza (@TaminaMirza) September 23, 2023

There is a clothing store in Karachi with the name of HITLER RELOADED. As if the first one was not enough — Sajjad Ahmad (@saj_ahmd) September 23, 2023

The driver seems to be dressed as ku klax clan, the white supermcist cult. — Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) September 23, 2023

In general, a significant number of users unequivocally criticized the costume, denouncing it as both insensitive and highly offensive.

