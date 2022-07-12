Fahad Mustafa trolled for asking fans to buy costly tickets for his new film
04:14 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
Fahad Mustafa trolled for asking fans to buy costly tickets for his new film
Source: Fahad Mustafa (Instagram)
Pakistani star Fahad Mustafa landed himself in hot waters after he appealed to the public to buy costly tickets of his film “Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad” which was released on Eidul Adha.

During an interview to Independent Urdu, the Jeeto Pakistan host urged his fans that if they “love him, they should head to the cinemas and spend between Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 to watch his latest film.”

These comments did not go well with the followers and fans as they called out the actor for urging fans to spend on a cinema ticket at times when the country’s inflation rate is high. Mustafa’s choice of words caused severe backlash as many of his followers were disappointed. The comment section was flooded with criticism and the actor being trolled for his promotional tactics.

Mustafa’s latest movie had been the talk of the town and was released on Eidul Adha.     

